County Executive issues $50,000 ordinance for COVID-19 funding

Erie County continues to work toward combating COVID-19 in our community.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issuing an ordinance of $50,000 to be used in response to COVID-19 in Erie County.

The money would be accessible to all departments throughout the county and could be used for a variety of things. The director of Erie County Department of Health saying there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, but Dahlkemper’s ordinance is a pro-active approach.

“She’s really planning for the future for how we can access funding to be responsive to the needs of the community.” said Melissa Lyon.

A resolution will be considered at County Council’s next meeting on March 17th.