County Executive issues statement following appeal filed for Erie County Community College

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has issued a statement following an appeal by Senate Pro Temp Joe Scarnati appealed the Erie County Community college.

“I believe this is a waste of taxpayer money and am extremely disappointed that Senator Scarnati has chosen to drag this out unnecessarily. A majority of members of the Pennsylvania State Board of Education made the right decision and approved the community college. Senator Scarnati does not represent Erie County, and he is fighting against providing new educational opportunities here as well as our ability to provide a workforce that our economy and employers truly need and deserve. In the meantime, the process of seating a board of trustees will continue.” Dahlkemper said.

Scarnati believes that a separate community college would be redundant to the already existing Northwest Pennsylvania Regional College which is largely online.

Erie’s community college has already won the support of the state Board of Education and the regional college already said it would not directly interfere.

But Scarnati is moving forward with his appeal, calling it an unnecessary burden to taxpayers.