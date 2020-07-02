County Executive issues statement of support for statewide mask-wearing order

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a statement Thursday afternoon following an announcement by Governor Tom Wolf of the new order signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stating that masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

You can read more on the order by clicking here.

“I appreciate the clarity that Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine have put forth with this order. Scientific evidence is showing that masks help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. I encourage all Erie County residents to wear their masks and comply with the order, so that schools can open, businesses can stay open, and we can save lives.” Dahlkemper said.