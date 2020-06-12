County Executive issues statement regarding Erie County remaining in yellow phase

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has issued a statement after Governor Tom Wolf announced eight additional counties to move into the green phase, with Erie County not among them.

“This is very frustrating. We continue to believe we are ready to go to green. Our businesses are doing a better job of following and enforcing the guidelines than people who are out on their own. And the businesses that haven’t opened yet have been preparing. During the past couple of weeks, we have built and improved our resources at Erie County Department of Health, and we have added more contact tracers. Staying yellow is not helping us.” Dahlkemper said.

The eight additional counties to move into the green phase as of June 19th include: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill.