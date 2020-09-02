County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces new assistant county solicitor

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has announced that attorney John Brautigam has joined her administration as assistant county solicitor, effective September 1st.

Brautigam will replace Adam Williams, who is now concentrating on his own practice.

“Adam did an excellent job and played an integral role as one of the assistant solicitors on my administrative team for the last few years,” Dahlkemper said. “I know John has great integrity and will seamlessly fit in to the role of representing Erie County government well in courts of law and legal research. He brings extensive experience in contracts, risk management, real estate holdings, HR administration and litigation, and I am thrilled that he is joining our team.”

Brautigam most recently served as general counsel and corporate secretary of Logistics Plus Inc., and worked for 22 years at Culbertson, Weiss, Schetroma & Schug, P.C., in Meadville with an emphasis on litigation

Brautigam received his juris doctor degree from University of Akron, and he has a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College. He currently serves on the board of Women’s Services Inc. and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Brautigam joins Chief County Solicitor Rich Perhacs’ team of assistant solicitors Julia Herzing, Esq., George Joseph, Esq. and Gary Shapira, Esq.