County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirms fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has confirmed today a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County. This case does have connections with other cases in Erie County.

The County Executive stated that this fourth positive COVID-19 case is connected to the first case as well as the third.

This case is reported to be a contact spread meaning these individuals were within six feet of each other for a prolonged time.

What we officially know is that this fourth case is an individual in their 30’s. The individual did not travel outside of the county meaning it spread from a positive person.

Dahlkemper said on Sunday that it was unclear if the third COVID-19 case was contracted from travel or by a person.

Today however the Health Department released their findings. The first, third and fourth cases appear to be connected.

The three individuals are not related to one another. Dahlkemper is not releasing any other details about the cases.

It is believed these individuals came into contact with about ten people, adding that they are currently being tested.

“I urge all of us to keep social distancing, cause as you know social distancing is the best way to avoid having community spread,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that there is an extremely low chance you may come into contact with these positive cases if you have not been contacted by the health department.