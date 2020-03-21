County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirms second case of COVID-19 in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed the second COVID-19 case in Erie County.

This comes as the county will start to enforce the shutdown of all non-life essential businesses.

The County Executive is asking residents not to travel outside of the county, as they might bring back the invisible enemy.

“Today unfortunately I am announcing that we have our second positive case of COVID-19 here in Erie County,” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The second positive COVID-19 case is a person in their early 30’s who is believed to have contracted the virus outside of Erie County.

The individual traveled outside of the commonwealth and on a cruise ship.

After showing symptoms the patient was ordered to be tested at the Saint Vincent swabbing site with their results coming back within 24 hours.

They are not hospitalized, but rather quarantined at home and expected to have a full recovery.

Dahlkemper believes the virus as of now is not being spread from within the community, but rather from outside.

“If people would stop traveling and stay in Erie County and continue to social distance as we’ve been asking, and so many people are doing great at, we can control the spread of this here in Erie County and keep our numbers very low as they are right now,” said Dahlkemper.

This coming as COVID-19 numbers continue to grow across the commonwealth.

Saturday the Health Department reported 372 positive cases of COVID-19. The county has received 30 negative tests for COVID-19.

Former Health Department employee Karen Tobin has come out of retirement to help the department with the enforcement of Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown of all non-life sustaining businesses, as well as keeping essential businesses safe while operating.

Tobin said the main issue that they are seeing is crowd control.

“Businesses are not allowed to be participating in any event right now that encourages crowd gathering or the forming of long lines where people are waiting closely in line. They need to be limiting the number of customers and visitors in their businesses at time,” said Karen Tobin, Former Health Department Employee.

The Health Department is asking restaurants to decrease face to face contact as much as possible.

This can be done by taking payments over the phone, limiting the number of customers in the lobby, stagger pick up times and keep doors open to decrease the touching of door handles.

Grocery stores are being asked to have no long lines, have individuals stand six feet apart, set time frames for shoppers by age or alphabetically, and even sanitize conveyor belt and card readers.

Dahlkemper said it is really important to heed the counties warning when you look at the Montgomery County who has 71 cases.

Dahlkemper said it is really important to socially distance yourself. These conferences to update will take place daily from here on out at 2 p.m. on our newscast or online.