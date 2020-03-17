County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is declaring a disaster emergency for Erie County impacting local businesses

Despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is declaring a disaster emergency for Erie County.

Beginning at midnight, non-essential businesses will be shut down for at least two weeks.

How will this ban affect local businesses?

Some restaurant owners we spoke to say they’re speechless and even stressed about how this could become an economic struggle for weeks and even months to come.

Once the clock strikes midnight, non-essential businesses will close it’s doors for at least two weeks.

This coming after County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper declared a disaster emergency for Erie County.

“It is my responsibility and priority to protect the health and safety of our residents. I ask for everyone’s understanding during this very difficult time,” said Dahlkemper.

Non-essential businesses include bars, casinos, hair salons and even mall stores.

Some restaurants will remain open for drive thru and carry out options, but the ban will still effect servers who rely heavily on tips.

“Some people will struggle on lasting the two weeks without working, without pay, so it’s going to be difficult to pay the rent, especially for the people that just have this job,” said Michael Alvarez, Server at El Amigo Mexican Grill.

Other restaurant owners we spoke to say they’re indifferent about shutting down, especially since there’s no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

“Look at my restaurant, it’s empty. You think I should be happy about this? What are they going to do the next two weeks? Next month? Because it’s not just going to be two weeks,” said Bertrand Artigues, Owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar.

Ban restrictions will also include liquor stores. Leaving some rushing to stock up on their favorite libations for days to come.

“I got the last bottle of my drink that I chose. They didn’t have my other line in there. The lines were long. I was in there for probably 30 minutes,” said Lovente Dean, Erie resident.

Just a reminder essential places include grocery stores, pharmacies and healthcare centers and providers. These places will remain open for the time being.