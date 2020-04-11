County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper opens up about photo surfacing online

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper opened up about a photo that surfaced over the internet.

This photo shows her across state lines with family five days after the governor issued a state-wide stay at home order.

Dahlkemper shed more light on to the image saying she was performing a wellness check.

“I am a wife, a mother and a grandmother. I am always those three things,” said Dahlkemper.

The photo is of Dahlkemper playing a card game while wearing gloves and sitting physically distant. Dahlkemper stated that the image shows a moment of reunion and joy.

At the time Dahlkemper was making a wellness check on her daughter and grand kids. This comes after her daughter’s battle with mental illness.

“It was absolutely necessary that I check on them to ensure their safety, both physically and mentally,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that this is the type of wellness check officials have been speaking about.

Under the stay at home order, individuals are allowed to leave their homes to check on loved ones, another person or pet they are caring for.

“We also know there are underlying mental health issues that are making people extremely venerable during this challenging time,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper did take the time to address the stigma behind mental illness.

“We all need to be more compassionate, less judgmental and think about our actions how they are or are not helping us save lives during this pandemic,” said Dahlkemper.

The county executive said this is the time for the community to come together.

“Shame on those who are using this time to politicize things and try to divide us. There are real world and dangerous consequences to this type of action,” said Dahlkemper.

The photo is largely being circulated by Brenton Davis who ran on the Republican ticket for county executive but was defeated in the primary election back in 2017.

It is believed that Davis is looking to run again for the county executive position.

Dahlkemper stated that her family was at the New York location for 14 days before making the check.