County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides COVID-19 update

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says daily coronavirus cases have been in the triple digits since November 12th. As new positive cases climb so do hospitalization rates. Currently 150 are hospitalized, with 13 on ventilators.

Dahlkemper says its a relief those numbers are not higher at this point. She adds that she does not believe the governor will issue a state-wide shutdown, but adds that one of the biggest issues currently is people having private parties.

“Unfortunately so many of the cases of covid-19 are coming from what people do in their homes, or personal time, or maybe in a business. They might be on the outside following all the mitigations, but maybe in the back rooms when they’re not with customers maybe they’re not. I don’t know,” says Dahlkemper.

COVID-19 numbers for Pennsylvania and Erie County as of December 9, 2020 can be found here.