County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reacts to Edinboro University news on Porreco Center

With Edinboro University potentially selling it’s Porreco Center property, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is speaking out.

Dahlkemper says that it’s not really surprising to hear the news, saying it’s become somewhat of a “money drain” for them.

She also adds that she hopes something useful goes there, if the property is up for sale.

There has been mention that the Porreco property has been looked at for a potential community college location.

“The physical location doesn’t effect the future, but I think there is going to be a great opportunity, and I think it increases the need, that we need this community college,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, County Executive.

When Dahlkemper was asked if the Porreco property would be a possible location for the community college if Edinboro pulls out, she says that will be up to a board for the community college, not the county government.