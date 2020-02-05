County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reacts to Governor Tom Wolf’s 2020 budget

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is speaking out following Goveror Tom Wolf’s 2020 proposed budget, which did not include funding for a community college.

Among the items included in the governor’s budget was funding for tackling gun violence, student loan debt and toxic schools. What was not included in the budget was funding for a stand alone community college in Erie County. Dahlkemper telling JET 24 Action News that she was hoping there would be financial support in the budget, but she still remains hopeful.

” We understand Governor Wolf still has a strong support for this school. We believe on the 18th of March when we get a positive vote, that Governor Wolf will come through with his promise to support the community college in various ways. ” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper adding that she is encouraged by the strong verbal support that she’s received from state legislators like Senator Dan Laughlin, and holds out hope that a mid-March vote could provide funding towards a community college.