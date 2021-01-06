County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reacts to Washington D.C. unrest

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says she is disheartened by the the rallies happening in Washington D.C.

Dahlkemper adds when she served in Congress as the Affordable Care Act was passed, there was a lot of angst in D.C. as well with people trying to get into the Capitol.

She says its frightening to know that crowds have breached the Capitol, and she is concerned for lawmakers, staff and the Capitol Police.

“Violence is never a way to solve anything. I think we all know that and, yet, these people have all resorted to violence because they simply don’t like how other people voted in this country and yet the majority of people voted for one person, Joe Biden, and yes many people voted for Donald Trump, but the majority, and that’s how our country has always been.” Dahlkemper said.