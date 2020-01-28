County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper to deliver State of the County address tonight

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will give her State of the County address tonight.

County Executive Dahlkemper will discuss a wide range of topics regarding the status of Erie County at the Blasco Library’s Hirt Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. The County Executive telling us that the topics discussed will be the implementation of the next generation radio system, bringing a community college to Erie and the restructuring of the county’s health.

“It will really address the problems of today, which are really more about environmental and physical conditions in our community that actually lead people to be more unhealthy. And, how the Health Department can help change that.” Dahlkemper said.

Following County Executive Dahlkemper’s address, a question and answer session will take place hosted by Marcus Atkinson of ServErie.