Watch live at 1 p.m. — County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper to give State of the County Address

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is scheduled to hold her State of the County Address this afternoon.

This year’s meeting will likely focus on the positive accomplishments of county government despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathy Dahlkemper and others will look back on the work that has been done across Erie County in the past year.

The county executive’s speech is also expected to look toward the future. She will answer questions that were submitted by the community.

2021 is Dahlkemper’s last year in office as Erie County Executive, and while she has not said what she plans to do after this, she did say that she wants to continue to be involved in the Erie community.

That meeting will take place at 1 p.m. today, and we will be streaming it live in the above player.