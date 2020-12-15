County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will not run for reelection

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced Tuesday that she will not run for reelection after eight years as county executive.

Dahlkemper released the following statement:

“It has been my absolute privilege to serve as the County Executive for Erie County for what will be eight years. This has been the most important work of my life, and I will remain active and continue to devote my life to this work until my last day in office.

There is still a lot to be done, and by announcing this now, I can concentrate fully on helping eradicate this pandemic and other important priorities rather than running a campaign.

During my time in county government, my administration has prepared an excellent infrastructure that is poised for the next County Executive. I am very proud of the talent of the people we have brought in, as well as the collaborations we have built with our local partners.

We have accomplished several groundbreaking achievements in my two terms, and I look forward to the fresh ideas of the next leader in 2022 while I consider other opportunities.”

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper