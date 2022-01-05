County Executive lifts mask mandate for all county buildings for all fully vaccinated employees

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announcing the end of the universal indoor masking order for all Erie County owned, leased, and operated facilities for all fully vaccinated employees.

The administration says department heads will be responsible for the verification and enforcement of masks for unvaccinated personnel.

Vaccine requirements will remain in effect for new hires as a condition of employment.

“We consulted with our Departmental Directors, including and especially Health, the Judicial Branch and Elected Officials to reach a consensus policy. We are allowing our Departments to tailor the policy to their needs. Anyone may wear a mask if they wish and certainly, we encourage the public and any employees who are ill or compromised to wear one. They key to preventing serious outbreaks continues through vaccination and, when needed, isolation.” Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive

County Employees who fail to maintain a current vaccination record will be required to return to full masking will be required to return to full masking until Human Resources receives verification of vaccination effectiveness has occurred.

Masking will remain encouraged, but not mandatory for vaccinated employees and any members of the public visiting Erie County facilities.

Individual judges will continue to govern masks in their courtrooms. Jurors will be required to wear masks when they report to jury duty.