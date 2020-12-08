County Executive reacts to record 299 new cases in Erie County

Erie County reaching a grim new milestone in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Is Tuesday’s surge in cases the result of social gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday?

On Tuesday, the county is reporting 299 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths. Today’s increase puts the cumulative total at 7,169 cases since March.

JET 24 Action News reached out to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper for reaction to this news. She says some won’t take the threat seriously even as the numbers climb.

“I’ve heard this from others, people who have thought this wasn’t real who got very, very sick and now they know it’s real. I guess through time and experience with people who have it, maybe that’s how the change is going to happen. It’s hard to say.” Dahlkemper said.