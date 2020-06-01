Breaking News
County Executive reacts to weekend riot

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper spoke out following this weekend’s protests and riot.

Dahlkemper and Director of Administration Gary Lee visited the State Street destruction following Saturday’s riot. Both Lee and Dahlkemper said they are disappointed with how the events unfolded.

Dahlkemper added that in the nearly 60 years that she has lived in Erie, she has never seen something like what happened here Saturday night.

“What happened last night is not going to take us forward. A peaceful demonstration, I completely believe in that. I believe in peoples ability to come out and talk about it,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper added that racism exists in every community and she would like to see it eliminated.

