County executive releases statement regarding former county executive’s death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has released a statement about the death of former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman.

Dahlkemper released the following statement today:

“We mourn the passing of former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman and extend our deepest condolences to his family. He truly cared about this community. He was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several businesses in Erie County, and he was also a respected professor, attorney, lecturer and historian.”

“We appreciate his many efforts as a community leader, including his initial efforts to try to get a community college established here in Erie County. Erie County has lost a great friend, leader and partner, but we will remember Barry fondly.”