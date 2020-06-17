County Executive reports Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reporting six new COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings our total to 478 cumulative positive cases.

Recently, Girard Boro voted to defy orders and enter the green phase. Dahlkemper said that according to state and municipal law, neither the county or any municipality has the authority to override the state.

“What we are doing at the Erie County Department of Health is doing what is under our wheel house, and that is inspecting restaurants. If we find a restaurant under the yellow phase who is actually seating people inside, then we note that on their inspection report.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper said that every business owner should be very cautious and seek legal counsel regarding any liability with the state, and that if a business is not following the yellow phase guidelines, they could potentially become uninsured.