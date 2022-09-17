(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business.

Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use $5 million of the county’s Pandemic Relief Funds to support project “Resolve.” The project would help Wabtec expand its operations.

One council member on Thursday said Davis was trying to circumvent county council and promised funds to Wabtec that hadn’t been approved. Another council member said the funds should be used to help people trying to make ends meet, not a business that’s thriving.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has responded, issuing a statement Friday night.

Following the confrontational meeting, Davis stated in his response the use of county funds was necessary to seize an opportunity for a RACP grant:

“The pledge of County funds toward a local match was necessary to seize this opportunity for a competitive $8M RACP Grant. The Council Ad Hoc Committee, formed to reallocate the ARPA Budget, was aware of the need for County funds for Project RESOLVE and it was understood that an allocation process was forthcoming. Using the already existing budget line and ARP funds was a logical approach, and not controversial considering the input we received from the County’s consultant.”

“I will not be deterred in my efforts to make generational and transformative investments by politicians who lack vision. The development of industrial clusters such as the Center for Manufacturing Excellence in Knowledge Park would help to establish our region as a global leader in battery research & testing. These are the pathways to creating generational wealth and increased opportunities for our children and grandchildren.”

“I have heard all of Council, including Mrs. Rennie, express support for Project RESOLVE at numerous meetings throughout the past year, so the vitriol expressed yesterday is puzzling. I know we can move past this, and work together to support WABTEC and Penn State Behrend in this transformational project.”

“The resolution in question is calling for Erie County Council to support investing ARPA dollars into Project RESOLVE. This investment was listed as the number one priority of Erie County and its community partners as outlined in Erie’s Inclusive Growth: An Investment Playbook.”

All of the council members agree the project would be great for Erie County. They just disagree on where the funding for the project should come from.