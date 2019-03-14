County Executive says she will continue to fight for community college Video

The County Executive also told us that she will push to keep funding for a community college on the list of requests from Harrisburg, despite signals from Harrisburg that funding for an Erie Community College might not have enough support.

Dahlkemper told us that she hears from business owners regularly who insists the area needs more job training to handle the jobs that are currently available.

Dahlkemper told us if support for a community college isn't there, the region will have to find another way to close the gap between available jobs and the training to do the work.

"We're continually open to whatever that may be but the need has to be met and it has to be met in a way that's affordable, in a way that serves our businesses of course and in a way that allows us to be competitive."

State Senator Joe Scarnati recently wrote a letter saying that the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College can handle Erie's community college needs.