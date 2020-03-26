County Executive speaks on decision to quarantine group in contact with COVID-19 positive case

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is opening up about the county’s decision to quarantine a group of young adults who were in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The County Executive is still sticking with her push to the community to continue to socially distance yourself from others.

For the second day in a row, there are no new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper discussing the county’s decision to quarantine a group of young adults after hanging out with each other.

“We’ve partnered with them to make the safest accommodations and decisions under the circumstances to protect our community.” Dahlkemper said.

She said there is more than one positive case among the group of ten.

“I can’t get into the details of that, but that is the problem when you’re with someone who tests positive. You have a good chance of becoming positive yourself.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper further saying the county is ready to house anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, who can’t properly quarantine themselves at home.

“We would have a location today if we need to. We are setting up more permanent solutions to that problem. We do believe there will be those incidents where one is not able to quarantine away from people at home.” Dahlkemper said.

Adding it is crucial to self-quarantine once testing positive for COVID-19, or returning from an area where there is a high population of positive cases. The Erie County Executive saying they would provide proper housing, food, washed laundry and other basic needs.

“There is many things to be looked at in this. We have a whole logistics team that is working on this piece of this. So yeah, there is a lot that would go into that.” Dahlkemper said.

The group has just under two weeks left in the quarantine process. If symptoms show and someone tests positive, it will all star over again.