County Executive to visit Lawrence Park today for Q&A Video

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is getting to know communities across the area.

Today, she's stopping in Lawrence Park. Dahlkemper will visit with residents at the Iroquois Avenue Branch Library for a public Q&A session starting at 1:30 this afternoon. It's a part of her year-long project called 'Exploring Erie County'.

You can follow her on her journey by reading her blog at https://sites.eriecountypa.gov/countyconnection/.