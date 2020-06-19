County Executive Update on Erie County Going to Green Phase Starting June 26th

Erie County will move into the green phase next Friday, June 26th starting at 12:01 am.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said as we transition to a new phase, residents must still remain vigilant when it comes to mitigation efforts.

She added COVID-19 will still be in Erie County urging residents to continue to wear a mask and stay socially distant.

The County Executive further exaplained businesses reopening must follow state and county guidelines.

Dahlkemper said her main concern is with residents not fully following green phase guidelines.

“This is going to be up to our community as a whole,” said Dahlkemper.

“As we’ve said, we can’t do this alone. It really depends on cooperation not only from businesses but citizens. I can’t stress enough that going green does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over. It just means we are in a place where we can have more freedom to move around to go and support businesses.”

Large gatherings of more than 250 people are prohibited in the state’s green phase.

Masks need to be worn when you enter a business.

Bars and restaurants can open at 50% occupancy.

Personal care services including hair salons and barbershops can open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only.

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services such as gyms and spas open at 50% in green phase with appointments strongly encouraged.

All entertainment such as casinos, theaters and shopping malls will open at 50% occupancy.

Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.

For the entire news briefing, click below: