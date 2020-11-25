County Executive urging Erie County residents to be safe and smart for Thanksgiving weekend

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is urging residents to be smart this Thanksgiving weekend.

While many will be out shopping on Black Friday, Dahlkemper says they should consider shopping online or using curbside pickup.

According to the CDC, in store shopping is a high risk activity that may lead to the spread of the virus. Dahlkemper says if you are at a higher risk for a severe illness, find out if that store has special hours for severe risk customers.

“If you do go shopping in person, wear a mask 100% of the time. Always try to keep socially distanced, but I know that it can sometimes be difficult. Do your best, go during hours where you believe it will be less crowded where people will be there.” Dahlkemper said.