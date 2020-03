As submitted by the County Executive, here is a list of information where people can go concerning additional information on COVID-19.

Eriecountypa.gov

2020census.gov or 844-330-2020

Facebook: Erie County Department of Health

Twitter: @CountyofErie

Health.pa.gov

Cdc.gov

Health Department: 814-451-6700

The County executive also wants to remind you that no confirmed cases have been reported in Erie County.