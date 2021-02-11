County Health Department & LECOM Health collaborate to open mass vaccination site at Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center will serve as the first mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Erie County. This comes as Erie County and LECOM Health enter an agreement to use the center as a distribution site for vaccines.

Since 2018, Erie County and Erie Events have had an agreement to handle emergency situations such as the COVID-19 crisis. After a few months of planning, Erie County health officials say the Bayfront Convention Center would be able to accommodate a mass amount of people.

“Once we get more vaccine supply, we can have many people in here during the day. I’m thrilled we are finally to the point where we can actually offer something for the public at this great space.” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Erie County and LECOM Health have entered an agreement to use the Bayfront Convention Center as a mass vaccine distribution site.

Vaccinations will take place on Mondays and Thursdays for LECOM Health patients. The number of days the vaccine is offered will increase as more vaccine becomes available.

“The people that are here today are the people that were on the waiting list from last week. We called every single one of them to set this up so that they will have tickets to come here and get it done.” said Dr. James Lin, President of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

LECOM Health is still focusing its efforts to vaccinate those at the highest health risks in Phase 1A.

Patients that received their first dose of vaccine at LECOM’s senior living facility on Schaper Avenue will receive their second dose at the Bayfront Convention Center. Health officials say they’ve been searching for a venue for months that can accommodate a large amount of people.

“We wanted to establish a site like this that can pull logistics and manpower to really take advantage of what we’re getting to put as many through as possible.” said Chelsea Bates.

More than 400 people are expected to receive a vaccine at LECOM’s expanded site on Thursday.

Dr. Lin says they are expected to receive approximately 1,000 doses by next week. LECOM has also reopened its scheduling portal online. You can learn more information by clicking here.