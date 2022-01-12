County leaders respond to comments from Erie City Council President

Comments made by newly elected City Council President Liz Allen during the first Erie City Council meeting of the year questioning the new Erie County leadership,

“I have concerns about what’s going on in the county. I think the city, city council, city employees, city residents are going to have to stand up for democracy. This is where it happens.” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council President.

That was City Council President Liz Allen expressing her concerns on new, Erie County leadership.

“One is COVID and the facts on COVID. The second thing is that we also have a new Chairman of the Erie County Council. Again, these are not personal attacks on those people but on the principles which they seem to espouse.” Allen said.

Erie County Council Chairman Brian Shank said he is disappointed to hear Allen’s comments.

“You know, we’re here. We’re voted by the constituents to do our jobs. It’s not a personal ‘tit for tat’ with city government.” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council Chairman.

Allen’s big concern about Shank is his stance on admitting that President Joe Biden won the 2020 Election.

“The closest he’ll come to say is Joe Biden is President, but he won’t say whether that’s a legitimate Presidency. That concerns me. It concerns me that he is leading Counity Council and that he is a member of the Erie County Election Board.” Allen said.

“For some reason, they keep trying to put the Joe Biden race as an issue. We’re done. It’s over. I’ve been interviewed several times by the local media. Joe Biden is the President.” Shank said.

While Erie County Executive Brenton Davis was not able to speak on camera, he says his administration will not stand for any division between the city and the county, but rather work together to make Erie better for everyone.

“We obviously have to work together, you know? The County Executive has talked about bipartisanship and so has the County Council Chairperson. I welcome that kind of openness to working together.” Allen said.