County officials react to Eric Trump’s campaign visit to Erie

Eric Trump is making a stop in Erie Monday as a part of the Make America Great Again tour.

Samiar Nefzi was live at the convention center to tell us how county officials are reacting.

The 36-year-old son of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, will make his way to the Bayfront Convention Center Monday to speak to residents pushing for his father to be re-elected.

This event comes with anticipation to get back to somewhat of a normal campaign, while still trying to meet COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Masking will be a requirement, capacity will be capped at 250 and the rally will take place outside of the convention center, not inside.

As we know, anytime you are around people you do not live with you run the risk of contracting the virus.

On the ticket it states:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper stated, “This weekend, we had single digits every single day this weekend. That’s been a pattern we’ve seen now for a few weeks. Erie County is in a really good place and what we don’t want to see is this become a super spreader event. I’m not anticipating that it will be as long as people follow the guidelines.”

Eric Trump is scheduled to speak at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event allow two tickets per group.

The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, will hold a virtual rally in support of the Biden-Harris campaign Tuesday.