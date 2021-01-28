County officials weigh in as Erie County Health Department reports 27 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Erie County Health Department is reporting 27 additional COVID-19 deaths. In January, the virus has claimed the most American lives of any outbreak since the pandemic.

The number of deaths in Erie County from COVID-19 continues to climb. There is now a total of 392 deaths reported throughout the county.

On Thursday, there were 27 additional deaths reported in Erie County.

Health officials from the Erie County Health Department say there can be a considerable lag on entering deaths into the NEDSS system. The 27 deaths reported on Thursday range from January 3rd thtough January 18th. The ages of those that died range from 54 to 94 years.

The health department is also reporting that two deaths are from SCI Albion and eight deaths are from residents in long-term care facilities.

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 80,000 Americans died from the virus this month alone. Hospitalizations across the county are declining but the growing concern about the pandemic continues.

“Across this country, we basically have a 9/11 happening every day with the number of deaths. We know these deaths did happen over a period of time, maybe about one-third are from long-term care facilities.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “This virus is deadly for many people. This virus is still here. It’s still looking for its next host. We collectively can do more and we collectively can do something about this.”