County opposes taxpayer group from being heard on Community College plan

Erie County officials are making an effort to keep a local taxpayer group opposed to the proposal for an Erie County Community College from being heard at an upcoming hearing before the PA Board of Education.

Harrisburg lawyers on behalf of Erie County have filed a response to the petition of local businessman Brent Davis’s request to intervene at the evidentiary hearing in March.

As we were first to report, Davis launched a Change.org online petition opposing the plan for a Community College, questioning it’s need and it’s financial feasibility. Davis has maintained the community college will be a financial burden on Erie County taxpayers. As of Monday, that petition had nearly 1800 signatures. Davis represents the group Taxpayers Against Erie County Community College.

Lawyers for the county have also questioned the desire by the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College to testify at the Board hearing. While the County doesn’t oppose the college intervening, lawyer do question it, and ask the Board of Education to use its discretion in determining whether their participation at the hearing is appropriate.

The hearing in question, while open to the public, is not a public hearing. Those to be heard needed to file a formal request to the board, and make a case as to why they should be given an opportunity to be heard on the community college proposal.

President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, Joseph Scarnati (R), is opposed to the Erie County plan but fully supports Erie County officials working with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College to meet the educational needs of the area.

County officials had hoped after many months of delay, the State Board of Education would have approved the plan for a community college at meeting back in November. Ron DiNicola, co-founder of Empower Erie which supports a community college said, “A community college provides an expanded post secondary educational opportunity for students who aren’t necessarily ready for college or not college bound material.”

But instead of voting, the board delayed a decision opting to conduct a evidentiary hearing before casting a final vote.

Following that November meeting, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper blamed the delay on politics, saying ” “I don’t think this is about the merit of our application or the need in Erie County. I think this is more about Harrisburg politics than anything else and it’s unfortunate we’re getting caught up in that.”