County to enforce COVID-19 business closures

Starting on Monday March 23rd at 8 a.m., the county will start to enforce the closing of all “non-life sustaining businesses.”

There is a waver businesses can apply for allowing them to stay open. One of those companies locally is Wabtec.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said they are waiting for Governor Tom Wolf’s administration to approve them.

“They want to release all the waivers collectively. They are going through thousands of them as of last night and we expect to hear something later today,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.