Couple assists elderly woman caught in storm

An act of compassion was caught on camera recently.

Dawn Masterson and her partner Fred were driving along 38th Street when they spotted an elderly woman out in the not too favorable weather.

When talking with Action News, the couple explained that the woman looked cold and disoriented in the 49 degree weather.

The question was, where was this woman going?

The unknown woman was determined to make her way to church.

Masterson pulled over and gave a helping hand to the woman. They supplied the woman with an umbrella as they also called first responders.

“I’ve had a caring heart all my life. I’ve taken care of numerous people all my life. I have a heart to go out and help the community,” said Dawn Masterson, Millcreek Resident.

First responders made sure that this woman was taken care of while getting her inside to a warm place and out of the elements.

Masterson added that the woman’s daughter reached out and thanked the couple for their help.