One man is hospitalized after being hit by a car on July 29.

Erie Police have confirmed that this was a hit and run that took place at the intersection of 12th Street and Greengarden.

On Monday, police are still left searching for answers.

Here is more from both the victim and his fiance.

We visited the couple at UPMC Hamot where the victim is still undergoing treatment.

The victim’s fiancé told us that she hopes anyone with any information will step forward.

34-year-old Shane Reitz was hit by a car on the morning of July 29 around 4 a.m. at the intersection of 12th and Greengarden.

This is a route that Reitz takes to get to work every day while driving his electric scooter.

“I came across 12th like I always do and I turned up Green Garden when it was red, and the guy blew through a red light, took off, and ran. Left me there bleeding and severely hurt,” said Shane Reitz, Victim.

The driver who hit Reitz just left him there laying on the ground. Someone later saw Reitz on the side of the road and took him to the hospital.

“Luckily there was this good Samaritan named Tim where he rushed me to Saint Vincent’s. When they knew I was traumatically hurt, they sent me to Hamot,” said Reitz.

His fiancé who was home at the time said that he was wearing all of the necessary gear such as a yellow vest with lights on his helmet and on the scooter.

His fiancé said that it just wasn’t enough to keep him safe.

“Right now he is just very scared. He is in a lot of pain. He just had surgery this morning for internal bleeding,” said Ashley Adkins, Fiancé.

Adkins just wants to find out who caused the accident so they can be held responsible.

“We are trying to stay strong for him. We are trying to run around and do everything I can to put the word out. Someone will come forward with information,” said Adkins.

The couple said that all they remember about the car is that it was a black sedan.

If you have any information on this accident you are encouraged to call the police.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you are seeking to help with medical expenses, click here.