Court closure extended to May

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla has extended the emergency judicial order to May.

The new order will run until May 4th, forgoing the April jury trial term.

Currently the courthouse is closed to the public, ordered by Trucilla and the State Supreme Court.

Trucilla said essential proceedings like emergency petitions for guardianship, child custody, protection from abuse hearings and video conferencing for preliminary hearings are still taking place.

“It’s fluid, the national crisis for the virus has to be taken seriously. So to that end to the public we serve is accounted for,” said President Judge John Trucilla of Erie County.

The initial order was until March 17th. There is about 80 employees still operating within the courthouse.