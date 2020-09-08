Courts rule Glenwood house cannot host as Airbnb

The courts have ruled that a Glenwood house cannot host as an Airbnb rental.

For three years, a battle over if the property 4706 Upland Drive is allowed to operate as short-term rental property has taken place.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich decided it is not allowed per a City of Erie Zoning Ordinance from 2019. However, in 2017 the city zoning board issued an ordinance allowing for it. It was something the Glenwood association rejected.

As far as Airbnb, battles will now be looked at on a case-by-case basis.