COVID-19 antibody testing sees steady flow of donors at Community Blood Bank

COVID-19 antibody testing has helped the Community Blood Bank to keep a steady flow of donors.

Just under 35% of the Community Blood Bank’s blood drives have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Many of the normal spots like high schools and workplace donations have not been held.

However, the antibody testing has been a great tool to have donors come in.

A spokesperson for the Community Blood Bank says it is a great way to see if you had the virus and also help out the community.

“We need you. We need you year around, especially going into the holiday season. Holidays are going to look very different this year. The truth is that somebody in the local hospital needs that life-saving blood transfusion and that could come from you.” said Jaclyn Seymour.

The Community Blood Bank will offer antibody testing through the end of the month.