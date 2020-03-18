COVID-19 causing shortage in blood donations

The COVID-19 pandemic is also causing the American Red Cross to run low on blood donations.

The Bloodmobile was set up by Iron Oxygen Fitness this afternoon. Organizers say their biggest donors come from high schools and colleges. Since schools are closed, they are not getting many donations. 25% of blood donations go to cancer patients.

“We are in extreme critical need. Just this week alone as of yesterday, 700 units of bloods. We need every unit that we can possibly get.” said Kim Michael of Biomedical Services.

Michaels says they are taking extra safety precautions, such as taking temperatures and sanitizing all surfaces.