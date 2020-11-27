COVID-19 hospitalization rates on the rise in Erie County

UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent both reporting double digit hospitalization numbers following Thanksgiving.

UPMC Hamot reporting just under 60 patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward, with three on ventilators.

AHN Saint Vincent report 36 patients have been admitted there. This comes after Erie County continues to face an upswing in new cases.

On average, patients are staying about six days, with some rare cases staying nearly 40 days.

UPMC Hamot’s Chief Nursing Officer James Donnelly says they anticipate more cases to be admitted, saying they look at the rate of “positivity”

“That tells us what we can expect in terms of admissions. We have seen an uptick in both positivity rate and total cases from the county.” Donnelly said.