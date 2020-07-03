COVID-19 Impacting Crawford County Restaurant Businesses

COVID-19 has impacted restaurant businesses in Crawford County.

One employee at a downtown Meadville restaurant has tested positive for the virus.

The owner of Julian’s Bar and Grill in Meadville confirmed that one of their employees tested positive for the virus on July 1st.

13 employees from Julian’s Bar and Grill in Meadville have been asked to self-quarantine and test for COVID-19 after the restaurant owner received the news Wednesday night.

“We got a phone call last night from an employee that she tested positive for COVID-19,” said Owner of Julian’s Bar and Grill D.J. York.

“She didn’t have any symptoms prior to Wednesday.”

York said he acted quickly and closed the restaurant immediately as a precaution.

The restaurant was deep-cleaned on Thursday afternoon and will not re-open until all employees test negative for the virus.

One Crawford County leader said the rise in cases could take a toll on many.

“If our numbers get so high, we get put back in the yellow stage or the red stage that would be devastating to the economy and people’s mental health,” said Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr.

Over at Fire House Tap and Grille the owner will only allow for take-out as a precautionary measure for their guests.

“We decided that we were going to stop today with letting people in the restaurant and just to go back to take out for the remainder of the weekend,” said Firehouse Tap and Grille Owner Sean Miller.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Firehouse Tap and Grille, Miller said safety is his number one priority.

“We’re in a small town, so when we did hear there was a few cases that have spiked in the area we took it into consideration.”

Across the county, Riverside Brewery in Cambridge Springs is also temporarily closing its doors.

This came after one employee tested positive after traveling out of state.

Riverside Brewing Company responded to the virus by deep cleaning and plans to re-open following the holiday weekend on July 8th.

A plan is underway for guests to return to dining at Firehouse Tap and Grille early next week.