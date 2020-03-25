COVID-19 impacts construction projects in Erie

Downtown construction sees a downturn in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown. How will this impact construction projects differently?

As of right now we don’t know when the Seawolves season will begin. We don’t know how ready the park will be after construction comes to a COVID-19 induced halt.

Excitement was building up for what could come in the next couple of months following the completion of construction projects.

Now views are changing due to some projects having come to a temporary halt.

“There were certain parts of the park that were going to be completed on the originally scheduled Opening Day, which is not going to happen. There were other parts of the ballpark that we knew were going to be early May and some in early June. Right now we don’t have an updated schedule. It’s really going to depend on when they can get everything back to work, but we are excited it’s still happening and push on as soon as we get back,” said Greg Gania, Assistant General Manager/Communications of the Erie Seawolves.

Not all projects in the area are having to stop, following Governor Wolf’s revision to add healthcare construction deciding that only a select number of projects will have the green light to continue. Three of those projects are at Hamot.

“This is our patient care tower. It will house 64 ICU beds, which as you know from watching the news coverage for COVID, we have a critical shortage for ICU’s in the country. So that’s why we felt it was important to continue on with this project as we don’t know what the duration of COVID crisis will be,” said Brian Lavarone, Director of Construction at UPMC Hamot.

During times of uncertainty, there is something people can look forward to when it’s all over.

“Let’s get through this crisis and once we do that baseball is going to be that beacon of light for everyone in the Erie community, once we get back to playing ball,” said Gania.

UPMC said they are hoping to open their new tower in the spring of 2021.