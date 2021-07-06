COVID-19 memorial book coming to Erie County libraries this summer

The Erie County COVID-19 Book of Remembrance is heading to each of the four county libraries and the Bookmobile this summer.

Since the memorial’s dedication on April 23, the book has been housed in the entrance of the Blasco

Library. The memorial book is a companion to the temporary COVID-19 Memorial at Blasco Library where white doves representing each Erie County resident lost is displayed on the windows. Nightly the doves are illuminated by purple light.

This summer, the book will head to each of the four library branches and the bookmobile. The memorial book will be available to the community the following dates and locations this summer:

Beginning July 6 — Lincoln Community Center Library

July 19-29 — Edinboro Branch Library

Aug. 2-12 — Millcreek Branch Library

Aug. 16-26 — Iroquois Avenue Branch Library

Aug. 30- Sept. 9 — Bookmobile

The public is invited to share memories of their loved ones in the memorial book. Those unable to visit

a location in person can share memories digitally at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/book-of-remembrance-erie-county-covid-19-pandemic-memorial/

