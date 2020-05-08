COVID-19 patient jailed for violating isolating terms is released from house arrest

A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and was jailed for violating her isolation order has been released from electronic monitoring.

That is according to an order by Erie County President Judge John Trucilla. The order states that the identified woman’s infection has been rendered non-communicable.

The woman had spent one night in the Erie County Prison last week, after it was discovered that she left her house numerous times including to go to a party.

She had been on involuntary isolation ever since.