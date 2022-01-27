COVID-19 testing clinic at Bayfront Convention Center sees low turnout

A low turnout of people at the COVID-19 testing clinic at the Bayfront Convention Center on Thursday could mean good news for the Erie community.

According to Zach Peter, the pharmacist at LECOM, a small turnout at the clinic could be good news that many people are not needing testing as much as they were since the holidays.

Even though the numbers have decreased, Peter says there is still a need for testing sites so people can quarantine if they feel sick.

“My thought is hopefully that means people aren’t as sick as sick or spreading diseases. I mean, the other thing is that’s it’s been very cold. The other thing is too that there are home tests available too through the government,” said Zach Peter, Pharmacist at LECOM.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The next clinic is Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.