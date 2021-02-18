COVID-19 testing clinic underway for students at Penn State Behrend

Before students return to Penn State Behrend this week for in-person learning, they must receive a rapid COVID-19 test at one of their large scale testing clinics this week.

This week on the campus of Penn State Behrend, campus staff are administering about 100 rapid tests an hour.

They are testing about 2,000 students over the course of three days to ensure students safety.

Ken Miller, Senior Director of Administration at Penn State Behrend, says even when students test negative, this does not mean they can abandon CDC guidelines.

“That doesn’t mean that you should not stay socially distanced. The environment they are returning to is as safe as possible.” Miller said.

Miller adding that students have been cooperative and out of the 800 students tested yesterday, there were only five positives.