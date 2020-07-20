COVID-19 testing ramps up

One of the big questions during the COVID pandemic is how much testing is enough?

We’re being told that locally we have enough for now.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 47 million tests reported with 9% coming back positive.

Locally, tests from commercial labs are taking about seven days to come back.

Across the nation COVID-19 testing is ramping up.

“As the country sees a lot of increases in areas, good example Florida and Texas, are flooding the testing commercial labs with a lot of tests,” said Emily Shears, epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Shears said they will test onsite for systematic patients which takes about an hour.

Samples that are collected at off-site locations such as drive-thru centers are sent her to the Associated Clinical Labatories also known as ACL.

“Those tests can take anywhere from three days to seven days to get results back,” said Shears.

Shears explained there is a priority list for testing. A symptomatic healthcare worker’s results will take about a day or two to come back. As for an a-symptomatic person or someone who has been exposed may take up to five to seven days.

The same echoes true for Millcreek Hospital, according to Dr. Lisa Stevens.

“We have both in-house and send away testing. In-house, we received a couple of months ago. It takes about 47-minutes. It’s a rapid test. We use that for critically ill patients,” said Dr. Lisa Stevens, the medical director of Laboratories at LECOM Health.

Both said as testing increases, they can foresee a longer turn around rate with testing.

“I think as this continues, you’re going to start to see there is a longer lag time just because of the lack of regents and once again you still need the personal you still need people to run this test. It’s becoming longer and longer as the demand increases,” said Dr. Stevens.

“So, when we see that national testing increase, we do feel the effects, and we do see those days creep up a little for results to turn around,” said Shears.

Shears added they have not experienced any test taking longer than a week or so to get back.