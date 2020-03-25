COVID-19 update daily report from County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper

For the first time in a couple of days, the County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Dahlkemper adds that the county looks to be in a good place.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to rise across the commonwealth, Erie County sits at five positive cases with a majority of them coming from travel.

Dahlkemper believes the county is in the best place it can be considering the growing numbers of COVID-19 in the commonwealth and around the globe.

As the numbers continue to rise in places such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo, her preventive measures such as shutting down non-life threatening sustaining business and issuing a stay at home order have been crucial to keeping the spread minimal in Erie County.

“We believe that if we can stop that community spread, where you don’t know where you got it from then we can keep these numbers at a reasonable level and hopefully not see the devastation we’ve seen in other places,” said Dahlkemper.

And with the Stay At Home order in effect, Dahlkemper said she believes it’s going well. She added community members understand the importance of it.

“I think many people understand the seriousness of this and they want us to protect their loved ones,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper cited Governor Tom Wolf’s comments of “assuming everyone has COVID-19” was helpful.

“If you assume that, and maybe you assume yourself might be a carrier, then if we all do the right thing we’re going to stop this from spreading,” said Dahlkemper.

As we move into this newly considered “norm” the county has made a new “community chat line” to be used for those experiencing mental distress. Medical, mental and social workers will be available to talk.

“We can help people better emotionally and mentally handle Stay At Home Order and all of the issues surrounding the pandemic,” said Dahlkemper.

This is not a crisis number, but simply someone to listen and help provide accurate information regarding COVID-19. That number is 273-7007.

Dahlkemper still stressing the importance of social distancing and staying at home.