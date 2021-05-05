COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women taking place Wednesday

Local hospitals are continuing their effort to get shots in the arms of people in the community.

Today, Magee Women’s, UPMC Hamot and OBGYN Associates of Erie are hosting the region’s only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic solely for pregnant women.

At UPMC Hamot’s Vaccine Clinic off of the Bayfront, pregnant women can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health, pregnancy is considered a high risk condition for severe illness from COVID-19.

Any pregnant women in need of the vaccine are asked to schedule an appointment before coming to the clinic. You do not have to be a patient of UPMC to schedule.

The clinic starts at noon and runs until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

UPMC officials tell me there are still appointments available as of this morning.

Click here or call 814-877-2819 to schedule an appointment.